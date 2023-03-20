Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day to celebrate 'start' of spring

article

Monday, March 20, is free cone day at Dairy Queen.

The Minnesota-based fast food chain is celebrating spring with free cone day. Visitors to Dairy Queen locations can get a free small vanilla cone.

The deal is available at participating U.S. non-mall locations as supplies last. The limit is one per person and may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

You can find DQ locations here.