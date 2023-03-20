Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
3
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day to celebrate 'start' of spring

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Restaurants
FOX 9
article

A Dairy Queen cone. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Monday, March 20, is free cone day at Dairy Queen

The Minnesota-based fast food chain is celebrating spring with free cone day. Visitors to Dairy Queen locations can get a free small vanilla cone. 

RELATED: Ben & Jerry's brings back its 'Free Cone Day' after pandemic hiatus

The deal is available at participating U.S. non-mall locations as supplies last. The limit is one per person and may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders. 

You can find DQ locations here.