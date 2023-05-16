Minnesota weather: Hazy sunshine amid air quality alert
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Smoky and hazy sunshine on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 80s.
Tuesday will feature comfy-style warmth thanks to low humidity levels. Winds turn Tuesday evening as cooler air arrives around dinner, which will allow temperatures to cool fast into the 40s and 50s.
RELATED: Wildfire smoke triggers air quality alert in Minnesota
That frontal boundary will keep things a bit cooler on Wednesday, with highs in the 70s in the Twin Cities and mostly sunny skies.
By Thursday, a frontal boundary will bring in some rain showers and some isolated claps of thunder, with some patchy sunshine in between. A high temperature in the 70s.
Friday will be cooler, with a high of around 63 degrees.
This weekend is looking gorgeous, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.