Minnesota weather: Hazy sunshine amid air quality alert

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Tuesday's forecast: Some smoke concerns

Mid and upper level smoke will be pushed down to ground level. Some Air Quality Alerts are in place for Northern Minnesota. The metro will see sun with highs in the 80s.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Smoky and hazy sunshine on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 80s. 

Tuesday will feature comfy-style warmth thanks to low humidity levels. Winds turn Tuesday evening as cooler air arrives around dinner, which will allow temperatures to cool fast into the 40s and 50s.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke triggers air quality alert in Minnesota

Air quality alert in Minnesota

Wildfire smoke from Canada has prompted an air quality alert in the northern half of Minnesota on Tuesday.

That frontal boundary will keep things a bit cooler on Wednesday, with highs in the 70s in the Twin Cities and mostly sunny skies. 

By Thursday, a frontal boundary will bring in some rain showers and some isolated claps of thunder, with some patchy sunshine in between. A high temperature in the 70s.

Friday will be cooler, with a high of around 63 degrees. 

This weekend is looking gorgeous, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. 