Mall of America: 3 new dining options opening this spring

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Mall of America
FOX 9
article

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.  (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mall of America will be adding three new dining options this spring featuring Chinese hand-pulled noodles, Japanese mochi doughnuts, and a kosher cafe. 

Master Noodle, a locally owned Chinese restaurant, will be opening its second location in Minnesota on the south third floor of the mall. Their extensive menu includes hand-pulled noodles, dumplings, noodle soup, egg rolls, and more. 

The popular mochi doughnut dessert, a blend of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi, will be the main attraction at Mochinut, located on the east second floor. However, Mochinut will offer other options besides the sweet treat including Korean rice flour hotdogs, bubble tea, and soft serve. 

Vitali’s Kitchen is a locally owned kosher dairy cafe offering meals made from scratch. The menu features vegetarian, gluten-free, and seafood options including wraps, sandwiches, crêpes, soup, and salad. The restaurant is expected to open on level three south. 

"We are thrilled to be adding these exceptional brands to our extensive dining lineup at Mall of America," Carrie Charleston, Vice President of Leasing at Mall of America said in a statement. "Each one of these brands offer a unique experience and a diverse menu selection for our guests to enjoy. We can’t wait for everyone to try them."