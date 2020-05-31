Curfews and freeway closures extended in Minneapolis, St. Paul to curb unrest

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Sunday that the 8 p.m. curfew and freeway closures will be extended tonight in an effort to curb unrest in the Twin Cities.

Saturday night, officials closed several freeways - including I-94, I-35W, I-35E, I-394, and Hwy 55 - after protesters stormed onto highways in Minneapolis the previous day. Authorities also wanted to prevent outside agitators from entering the cities.

“The curfew on Friday and Saturday night allowed our law enforcement to target those who meant to do harm to our communities,” said Governor Walz. “Law enforcement made several arrests and seized weapons, narcotics, long guns, handguns, magazines and knives. We have reason to believe that bad actors continue to infiltrate the rightful protests of George Floyd’s murder, which is why we are extending the curfew by one day.”

The temporary curfew is extended from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. During the curfew, no one is allowed to travel on Minneapolis and Saint Paul streets or public places, except for first responders, members of the media, people going back and forth to work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger, and people experiencing homelessness. Curfews are not limited to Minneapolis and St. Paul. Mayors and local governments across the state can issue their own curfews.

Gov. Walz: State must face systemic issues

During a press conference, Gov. Walz said the state must now face systemic issues more deeply. He said that while Minnesota ranks highest in many categories, "if you peel it back, all of those statistics are true if you're white. If you're not, we're ranked near the bottom. What this week has shown us that these two things can't operate in the same place."

"I want to thank everyone who particpated in our ability to restore trust to our streets. It was incredibly complex, it was incredibly difficult, but that simply gets us back to the place where we were before, and that place is not good enough," he continued. "It does fall to myself and other elected leaders that if we do not get to the systemic problem, eventually this will get us back to the point that led to our communities on fire, our security and safety in question, and in searching for who we are."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that on Sunday, residents could be seen across the city pitching in to clean up and donate to those in need.

"We are going to keep working to strive to make sure the Twin Cities can be better," he said. "We have a long way to go."

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter continued his plea for residents to stay focused on George Floyd and on keeping the peace.

"We've had a lot of conversations about whether these people are insiders or outsiders...the one thing that's absolutely clear to me is those folks who would seek to act in a way that during a pandemic would deprive senior citizens of their local pharmacy they need to go to to get their lifesaving medicine, who in midst of a food shortage would deprive families of food [...] those folks are not driven by a sense of deep drive for the betterment of our community," Carter said. "But that doesn't mean there isn't real rage."

"That anger is real, and I share it with you. Today, we're asking the community for peace, but let me be very clear: we are not asking you for patience, we are not asking for pacifism. I am not asking you to sit to the side while we slowly and incrementally stem the bloody tide of African American men killed by law enforcement [...] I'm asking you to take that energy and use it not to destroy our neighborhod, but to destroy historic culture and system racism."