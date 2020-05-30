How you can help Minneapolis, St. Paul residents impacted by riots
(FOX 9) - Community members are pitching in to help the Minneapolis and St. Paul residents impacted by the riots over George Floyd's death.
After several stores were damaged, looted and set on fire--particularly along Lake Street--many neighborhoods are struggling to find groceries and essential supplies.
Groups are also working together to help clean up the streets.
Here are some ways you can donate:
- Make a donation to We Love Lake Street to help rebuild Lake Street’s small businesses and community organizations.
- Saturday, May 30 from 11-4: Donate Good Stuff hosts food and essentials donation in St. Paul
- Saturday, May 30 at 11: Union Park District Council hosts food and essentials donations in St. Paul
- Saturday, May 30, noon: Essentials donation in north Minneapolis
- Sunday, May 31, 10-noon: Food and essentials donation in south Minneapolis
Here are some cleanup events you can join:
- Saturday, May 30, 2-5:30 p.m.: Lake & Bloomington clean-up in Minneapolis
- Saturday, May 30, noon: Chicago Avenue clean-up
- Saturday, May 30, 11 a.m.: Central clean-up
- Saturday, May 30, 11 a.m.: South Mineapolis clean-up
- Sunday, May 31 from 12-4: Hub Bike Co-op in south Minneapolis
- Sunday, May 31 at 10 a.m.: Northside clean-up