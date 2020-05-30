Expand / Collapse search

How you can help Minneapolis, St. Paul residents impacted by riots

Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

Community members donate goods in Minneapolis following the riots. Credit: Ben Jammin Peltier-Yawakie

(FOX 9) - Community members are pitching in to help the Minneapolis and St. Paul residents impacted by the riots over George Floyd's death.

After several stores were damaged, looted and set on fire--particularly along Lake Street--many neighborhoods are struggling to find groceries and essential supplies.

Groups are also working together to help clean up the streets.

Here are some ways you can donate:

Here are some cleanup events you can join: