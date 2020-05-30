MnDOT closing I-94, I-35W, I-35E, I-394, and Hwy 55 in Twin Cities overnight due to riots

article

After protesters stormed onto highways in Minneapolis on Friday, MnDOT is shutting down several major highways in Minneapolis and St. Paul for the night in anticipation for more unrest.

Starting at 7 p.m., the following highways will close to traffic:

• I-35W northbound and southbound between I-694 and Hwy 62

• I-35E northbound and southbound between Hwy 36 and Hwy 62

• I-94 eastbound and westbound between I-694 and the I-694/I-494 interchange

• I-394 eastbound between Hwy 100 and I-94

• Hwy 55 northbound and southbound between Hwy 62 and I-94

The roads will reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday

Friday night, protesters were seen walking onto both I-94 and I-35W in Minneapolis, blocking traffic. At one point, a semi carrying packages was stopped and looted as the driver got stuck in the chaos along I-94.

On I-35W, a crowd burn trash in the middle of the road while blocking traffic for some time.