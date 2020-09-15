Crews recover 2 occupants during search for missing airplane in Washington County

Crews have recovered two of the three registered occupants onboard the airplane that went missing Sunday afternoon, officials announced Tuesday.

Teams have been searching after the small plane went missing over Grey Cloud Island on the Mississippi River Sunday afternoon.

Authorities had focused their search on a deep, water-filled quarry on the island, which is near Cottage Grove, Minnesota. Using sonar, search crews were able to locate what they believe is debris from the plane more than 70 feet below the surface. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported that search conditions are still difficult due to the depth and debris from the wreckage.

Authorities said the Cessna aircraft left Fleming Field municipal airport in South St. Paul Sunday afternoon with three people on board. The plane lost radar contact and by the evening, the airport had reported it missing.

Local authorities and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the plane crash.