Search for missing plane now focused on water-filled quarry on Grey Cloud Island

Crews are continuing to search for a missing aircraft on Grey Cloud Island on the Mississippi River.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the small Cessna plane left the Fleming Field Municipal Airport in South St. Paul Sunday afternoon with three people on board. It lost radar contact sometime Sunday evening.

The Washington and Dakota county sheriff’s offices started searching the river around 8 p.m. with boats, helicopters and drones, focusing their search on Grey Cloud Island—a large island in the middle of the river near Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park. They believe the plane is in a water-filled quarry on the island.

Crews search the Mississippi River for an aircraft that lost radar contact Sunday night. (FOX 9)

The sheriff’s office said deputies and officers searched the quarry with boats and lights Sunday night. They did not locate the plane, but they did find plane debris.

Dive teams with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be in the water Monday to attempt to locate the missing plane, although the sand-based walls of the quarry and its depth of up to 200 feet are making the search difficult. The quarry and property surrounding it are owned by a private business.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be leading the investigation once the plane is found.