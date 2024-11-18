I-494, Highway 61 crashes cause delays in Twin Cities metro Monday morning

The Brief Multiple crashes in the eastern Twin Cities metro caused delays for drivers Monday morning. Eastbound Interstate 494 in South St. Paul and Highway 61 in Maplewood were closed due to crashes. I-494 and Highway 61 have since reopened.



Crashes on Interstate 494 in South St. Paul and Highway 61 in Maplewood caused serious backups in the eastern Twin Cities metro on Monday morning.

I-494 crash

A serious crash on I-494 in South St. Paul closed a section of road on Monday morning, causing backups as drivers were being rerouted during their morning commute.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near exit 65. Drivers heading eastbound were being rerouted to exit and reenter at 7th and 5th Avenues South.

The road was closed as crews worked to clear debris from the roadway, but has since reopened around 7:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol cras report states the collision was fatal, but further details have not yet been released.

Highway 61 crash

A crash on southbound Highway 61 in Maplewood closed a stretch of roadway from County Road C to Highway 36 in Roseville.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said County Road C remains open across Highway 61, but drivers are not allowed to turn onto southbound Highway 61.

The highway has since reopened. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.