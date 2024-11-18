Fatal pedestrian crash closed Highway 61 in Maplewood Monday morning

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Maplewood. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m., and resulted in a stretch of the roadway being closed. Authorities did not say who died in the crash or if there are any other injuries.



Law enforcement is investigating after a fatal crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle occurred on Highway 61 in Maplewood, causing the roadway to be closed for part of Monday.

What we know

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 5:45 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the area of Highway 61 in Maplewood.

The State Patrol says they are investigating the crash as fatal.

The crash closed a portion of southbound Highway 61, from County Road C to Highway 36 in Roseville. The highway has since reopened.

What we don't know

Authorities did not say who died in the crash, or if there were any other injuries.

It is not known what led up to the crash.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the collision.

Earlier Monday, a fatal crash occurred on Interstate 494 in South St. Paul, which also closed a section of the roadway during the morning commute.

According to West St. Paul police Lt. Tim Sewald, around 4:30 a.m., officers made a traffic stop with a vehicle near the intersection of Robert Street and Marie Avenue. The driver then fled in the vehicle and a police chase ensued.

Ultimately, "the vehicle that was being pursued made contact with the rear of a semi," Lt. Sewald said.

A State Patrol crash report says at least one person has been killed, but exact details have not yet been released. The 39-year-old driver of the semi was not injured in the collision. The driver that was being pursued was identified as a 39-year-old Hastings woman.

State Patrol is investigating the crash, and West St. Paul police say they have "limited information, including the reason for the traffic stop."