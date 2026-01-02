Coon Rapids fatal train crash: Driver dies after being struck by train

The Brief A train vs. passenger vehicle crash in Coon Rapids left a driver dead on New Year's Day. The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 119th Avenue Northwest and Northdale Boulevard. No other injuries were reported.



One person is dead after they were struck by a train while driving a vehicle in Coon Rapids on New Year's Day.

None of the crew members on the train were injured and no one else was inside the passenger vehicle.

Train crash in Coon Rapids

What we know:

The Coon Rapids Police Department reports that officers responded to reports of a vehicle being struck by a freight train at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1.

Authorities found the driver was the only person in the vehicle. That person was extricated and taken to the hospital.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway company reported the driver later died from their injuries.

No injuries to the train's crew were reported.

What we don't know:

Details on the driver's identity have not been shared.