Como Park Zoo’s beloved orangutan Jambu dies at 40

The Brief Jambu, a 40-year-old Sumatran orangutan at Como Park Zoo, has died. He was euthanized after veterinary specialists discovered multiple liver masses consistent with cancer. Jambu called Como Zoo home for nearly 30 years and lived with his longtime companion, Markisa. He fathered three offspring.



Como Park Zoo and Conservatory is mourning the loss of Jambu, a Sumatran orangutan who has been at the zoo for nearly three decades.

Remembering Jambu

The backstory:

Zoo officials announced on Sunday that Jambu was euthanized on Thursday, Feb. 19, after veterinary specialists discovered multiple liver masses consistent with cancer. He was 40 years old, surpassing the typical lifespan for male Sumatran orangutans.

"I am especially grateful to my team for noticing Jambu’s quality of life changes quickly and advocating for his care. While the euthanasia result is heartbreaking, it was the most compassionate and empathetic thing we could have done for him," said Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar. "We will continue to tell Jambu’s story and his legacy will live on in the things he taught us about his species and in his offspring. Thank you Jambu."

Born at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Jambu arrived at Como Park Zoo in 1995. Jambu lived with his longtime companion, Markisa, a female Sumatran orangutan. He was the father of three offspring: Kemala, Jaya and Willie. Kemala remains at Como and shared a close bond with her father. Officials said zookeepers will help guide support for Markisa and Kemala as they adjust to his absence.

In addition to his role within the zoo’s orangutan family, Jambu contributed to international conservation and animal wellness efforts by participating in cardiac ultrasound training as part of the Great Ape Heart Project.

"Jambu touched millions of people over the years, and he shaped the lives of the staff who cared for him. He was an extraordinary animal and an extraordinary teacher. Our team is grieving and we ask the community to keep them in their thoughts," said Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Director Erica Prosser.