Como Zoo raising rare toad tadpoles to be released back into wild
The Como Zoo is helping to raise several hundred tadpoles that belong to a rare species of toad for release in Wyoming.
Group steals golden ball from top of Como Zoo conservatory
A group of suspects were captured on surveillance video stealing the golden ball that tops the conservatory at Como Zoo.
Como Zoo opens early for children with autism and other sensory disorders
The Como Zoo opens its doors early some days for children with autism and other sensory disorders to create an environment that isn't so daunting for them.
Como Zoo's special extended hours help children with autism
For an hour before the zoo opens, children with autism or other sensory issues can have the place to themselves.
Fun for the family at Como Zoo in St. Paul, Minn.
Todd Walker checks out ways to have fun with the family at Como Zoo in St. Paul, Minn.
Gopher football players work wild summer job
Fox 9's Leah Beno caught up with two Minnesota Golden Gopher football players who spent their summer working at Como Zoo.
Meet the Como Zoo's polar bears
MA Rosko goes behind the scenes with the Como Zoo's polar bears.
Spring Flower Show at Como Zoo
Todd Walker checks out some unique floral beauties at the Spring Flower Show at the Como Zoo in St. Paul.