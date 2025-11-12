Man kills coworker with sledgehammer at Cokato business: Charges

The Brief David Delong, 40, is charged with murder after attacking his coworker with a sledgehammer in Cokato, Minn. The attack was partially captured on video, the complaint states. Delong allegedly admitted to the slaying in interviews with deputies. Deputies say Delong said he just didn't like his coworker.



A Watkins, Minnesota man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he is accused of bludgeoning his coworker with a sledgehammer at a business in Cokato on Tuesday.

Deadly attack in Cokato

What we know:

The Wright County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 9 they responded to Advanced Process Technologies around 6 a.m. on Tuesday for the report of a woman found at her workstation with a significant head injury.

Deputies tried to revive the woman but say she was ultimately pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

Deputies say the woman had suffered a significant blow to the head and a bloody sledgehammer was found on the floor near the body. According to the charges, investigators were able to identify another worker as the suspect in the attack, 40-year-old David Delong. Delong allegedly admitted to a witness that he "hit her with your hammer, she is by your toolbox, she is gone."

Investigators said surveillance video showed Delong walking from his work area to the victim's workstation and swinging the sledgehammer. While the victim is not visible in the video, deputies say Delong is seen swinging the hammer horizontally with the first swing, then making four downward swings, as if striking the victim on the ground.

What they're saying:

According to the criminal complaint, Delong confessed to killing the victim in interviews with investigators. He told deputies he didn't like the victim and had been planning the killing for some time.

What's next:

Delong is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.