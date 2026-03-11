Minnesota Frost vs. New York Sirens: How to watch, stream

The Brief The Minnesota Frost play the New York Sirens on Sunday. The puck drops at 3 p.m. CT. The game is being played in Denver as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour, where games are being played in cities without PWHL teams. You can watch the game on FOX 9+ and streaming on FOX LOCAL.



The Minnesota Frost are traveling to Denver to play the New York Sirens on Sunday, March 15, in a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and streaming on FOX LOCAL.

Sunday's game is in Denver and is part of the PWHL Takeover Tour, where teams play around North America. This year's stops include Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, Quebec City, Washington, D.C., and Winnipeg.

Puck drop: 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney makes a save during a Professional Women's Hockey League game between the Minnesota Frost and the Toronto Sceptres at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada, on March 8, 2026. The Frost wins the game 3-2 in overtime. (Ph Expand

FOX 9 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 livestreaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

Click here for instructions on how to download FOX LOCAL on your smart TV and your phone.



Note: Streaming of Minnesota Frost hockey games is restricted to the FOX 9 viewing area. See below if you're having trouble watching the game and you're in the viewing area.

Due to PWHL streaming rules, Minnesota Frost games are only available to viewers inside our designated viewing area (DMA). We use your device’s location to verify eligibility, and sometimes location settings or network issues can cause problems.

If you’re inside the viewing area but still getting a "stream not available in your location" message, try the following:

Allow Location Access – Make sure your browser is allowed to share your location with our site. Disable VPN or Proxy – Virtual Private Networks, proxies, or other tools can hide your true location. Turn them off and refresh the page. Check IP Accuracy – If your internet provider is routing traffic through another city, your IP address may appear outside the DMA. Restart your modem/router to refresh your connection.

Enable Location Services – Go to your device’s Settings and confirm that location permissions for our app are set to "While Using the App" or "Always." Disable VPN or Private Relay – On iOS, go to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > Private Relay and turn it off. On Android, disable any active VPN. Switch to Mobile Data – If Wi-Fi is showing the wrong location, try using cellular data instead.

