Assault weapons ban in Minnesota: Emotional debate at Capitol

The Brief Senators focused on gun bills at the Capitol, hearing from victims, survivors, and the gun lobby. A proposed assault weapons ban was a major topic, with differing views from both parties. Other bills included city-specific gun laws and a state office of gun prevention.



Gun safety took center stage at the Minnesota Capitol as senators dedicated the day to a marathon of discussing various gun-related bills.

Proposed assault weapons ban

What we know:

The proposed assault weapons ban was a key focus, with heated discussions surrounding its implications. The bill is a response to recent mass shootings, including the tragic incident at Annunciation Church and School.

What they're saying:

"The weapon matters. We hear the overly used phrase, it's not the gun, it's the person. But when someone intent on killing chooses a weapon specifically designed to fire rapidly and cause catastrophic damage, the weapon absolutely matters," said Mike Moyski, father of Harper Moyski, who was killed in the shooting.

Differing perspectives on gun safety

The other side:

Republicans highlighted the 2016 mass attack at St. Cloud’s Crossroads Mall, where an off-duty officer used ten rounds to stop an attacker. They argue that civilians might need assault weapons for self-defense.

What they're saying:

"In terms of people protecting themselves, there are other guns people can get. These weapons belong in the battlefield at war, not anywhere in our communities," said Sen. Zaynab Mohamed, DFL-Minneapolis.

Additional proposals on the table

Dig deeper:

Other bills discussed included allowing cities to enact their own gun safety laws, creating a state office of gun prevention, and reenacting the 2024 binary trigger ban. These proposals saw success in a DFL-majority committee but may face challenges in the House.

What's next:

As the debate continues, the future of these bills remains uncertain, with differing opinions on gun safety measures.

Many of the 17 bills heard in the Senate judiciary committee Friday succeeded, but they’re likely to stall in the tied House if they haven’t already.