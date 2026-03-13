Assault weapons ban in Minnesota: Emotional debate at Capitol

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
14
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Mower County, Dodge County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Ramsey County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Blue Earth County, Waseca County, Anoka County, Meeker County, Brown County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Le Sueur County, Dakota County, Wright County, Sibley County, Scott County, Steele County, Rice County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 4:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Stevens County, Swift County, Lac Qui Parle County, Renville County, Kandiyohi County, Redwood County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Washburn County, Douglas County, Burnett County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Freeborn County, Faribault County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Benton County, Morrison County, Todd County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 3:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Crow Wing County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Rock County

Assault weapons ban in Minnesota: Emotional debate at Capitol

By
Published  March 13, 2026 7:56pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9
Lawmakers debate gun violence prevention

Lawmakers debate gun violence prevention

Minnesota Senators are focusing on a series of gun prevention bills, on Friday hearing from a group of survivors and supporters of the measures.

The Brief

    • Senators focused on gun bills at the Capitol, hearing from victims, survivors, and the gun lobby.
    • A proposed assault weapons ban was a major topic, with differing views from both parties.
    • Other bills included city-specific gun laws and a state office of gun prevention.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gun safety took center stage at the Minnesota Capitol as senators dedicated the day to a marathon of discussing various gun-related bills.

Proposed assault weapons ban

What we know:

The proposed assault weapons ban was a key focus, with heated discussions surrounding its implications. The bill is a response to recent mass shootings, including the tragic incident at Annunciation Church and School.

What they're saying:

"The weapon matters. We hear the overly used phrase, it's not the gun, it's the person. But when someone intent on killing chooses a weapon specifically designed to fire rapidly and cause catastrophic damage, the weapon absolutely matters," said Mike Moyski, father of Harper Moyski, who was killed in the shooting.

Differing perspectives on gun safety

The other side:

Republicans highlighted the 2016 mass attack at St. Cloud’s Crossroads Mall, where an off-duty officer used ten rounds to stop an attacker. They argue that civilians might need assault weapons for self-defense.

What they're saying:

"In terms of people protecting themselves, there are other guns people can get. These weapons belong in the battlefield at war, not anywhere in our communities," said Sen. Zaynab Mohamed, DFL-Minneapolis.

Additional proposals on the table

Dig deeper:

Other bills discussed included allowing cities to enact their own gun safety laws, creating a state office of gun prevention, and reenacting the 2024 binary trigger ban. These proposals saw success in a DFL-majority committee but may face challenges in the House.

What's next:

As the debate continues, the future of these bills remains uncertain, with differing opinions on gun safety measures.

Many of the 17 bills heard in the Senate judiciary committee Friday succeeded, but they’re likely to stall in the tied House if they haven’t already.

PoliticsGun LawsMinnesotaCrime and Public Safety