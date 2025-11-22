Funeral for Amber Czech: 'She showed up for everybody she loved'

The Brief Family and friends said goodbye to Amber Czech, a young welder who was killed in a brutal act of workplace violence. Reverberations of her death are being felt far beyond Minnesota, with women trades workers uniting across the country. Loved ones remember her as a hard worker who loved her family and knew how to have fun.



Loved ones honored the life of Amber Czech, a young welder killed in a workplace attack, during her funeral in Hutchinson.

Amber Czech remembered

Amber Czech. (Supplied)

What they're saying:

Family and friends remembered Amber as someone full of joy and ambition.

Loved ones spoke of her zest for life during her funeral, and recalled the unshakable work ethic she developed over the years on her family's farm.

"Even from a young age, Amber was someone who gave without being asked, and she showed up for everybody she loved, said Emily Konerza, Amber's aunt. "Still, the girl knew how to have fun."

Taylor Beckel, a friend and co-worker, spoke on the difficult task of sharing all the beautiful details of Amber's life. "In true Amber fashion, we're keeping her favorite standard in mind: ‘If you’re not gonna do it right, don't do it at all.' So, Amber, we promise, we've double-checked our settings, we're well-grounded, and we're burning it in with a steady hand."

They remembered her natural ease with children and how she never shied away from a difficult task, whether it be helping someone with chores or figuring out new technology.

Showing support

The National Association Of Women In Construction held an emergency meeting after Czech's death where hundreds of members shared their own stories of gender harassment.

Women trades workers from across the country have also contributed thousands of dollars to a GoFundMe to support Czech's family and worn blue to work to honor her.

"The thing is she represents the entirety of our population and it has hit a chord and our heart breaks for her family, for her friends, for all those who were touched by what happened to her. This was nothing that such a young woman deserved ever, ever, ever," said Rita Brown, the organization's president.

But those who knew Czech want to celebrate her life and the way she gave back to her community.

"We are just trying to give Amber the send off to heaven the best way we can. and come together as a church community and as Hutchinson to remember Amber and who Amber was." said Visser.

Brutal attack

The backstory:

Amber Czech was working as a welder at Advanced Process Technologies in Cokato when her co-worker, David Delong, allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a sledgehammer.

Prosecutors say Delong told deputies he didn't like Czech and had been planning to kill her for some time.

"People are just shocked and in disbelief something like that could happen," said neighbor Benita Quast.

What's next:

A fundraiser to help her family pay for her funeral expenses will be at Unhinged Pizza in Glencoe on Tuesday.