City officials: ‘Kindness cannot be overstated’ ahead of winter storm

Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
16
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Nobles County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Todd County, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Polk County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Washington County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County

City officials: ‘Kindness cannot be overstated’ ahead of winter storm

By
Published 
Updated 6:56PM
Winter Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota snowstorm: Officials urge preparedness as 1st wave moves in

As the Twin Cities metro gets hit with round one of snow, officials were urging residents to think ahead on Tuesday. The second wave of snow is expected to bring heavier snow for the metro.

(FOX 9) - As a winter storm that could drop more than a foot of snow approaches Minnesota, city officials throughout the Twin Cities have detailed their efforts to prepare ahead of its arrival.

School districts are announcing closings and e-learning days, while the Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to have additional drivers available. In Minneapolis, parking lots have been made available to get vehicles off the street for plows.

But city officials are also stressing another key element to Minnesotans: kindness.

Minnesota snowstorm: First wave of storm moves into metro

Ian Leonard is tracking what is poised to be a high-impact multi-day snowstorm in the Twin Cities metro and beyond.

During a Minneapolis-St. Paul joint press conference Tuesday, director for the Minnesota Department of Public Works Margaret Anderson-Kelliher urged residents to stay vigilant in their shoveling efforts throughout the week, and to report any bus stops that aren't shoveled to 311.

Also, to help your neighbors as much as you can.

"Kindness cannot be overstated at a time like this. This is the moment to help your neighbors," Anderson-Kelliher said. "We are preparing for record snow we have not seen in a long time… We ask for patience, it's going to take longer to do what we normally do simply because of the volume of snow we will be seeing."