MnDOT: 200 plows, 400 drivers, 24 hours per day for winter storm

Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Houston County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County

MnDOT: 200 plows, 400 drivers, 24 hours per day for winter storm

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:23AM
Winter Weather
FOX 9

With a major winter storm coming MnDOT is urging people to plan ahead

This week's multiple-day storm will be a major headache for MnDOT as they work to keep the roads clear. Ahead of the storm they are offering up some tips to make sure help drivers.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is readying the 200 plows it will use to keep roads in the Twin Cities metro open during this week’s snow storm.

A MnDOT spokesperson said 400 drivers will be working 12-hour shifts through the weekend to help move the snow 24 hours a day.

With strong winds and the possibility of a foot or more of snow, MnDOT is asking the public to limit time spent on the road.

If possible, MnDOT is asking that you work from home while their crews work.  

Twin Cities snow timeline

The storm will be a high-impact winter event coming in two waves, with the second bringing the heaviest snow. The first wave is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon and continue until early Wednesday morning, bringing possibly 3 to 5 inches of snow.

After a brief lull on Wednesday morning into the afternoon, the second wave is expected to hit from late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon, with the potential of 12 inches or more of snow. During this second wave, there will also be strong northwest winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour, leading to potential blizzard-like conditions

Where to park your car during the snow

In Minneapolis, the city is asking people to move vehicles off side streets as possible. To aid with that, Mayor Frey says the city is opening up about 1,300 spaces in some parking lots for those who don't have a place to put their vehicle.

The lots that are open now include the Vineland Place Ramp at the Walker Art Center (727 Vineland Place), the Minneapolis Farmers Market lot under I-94 (225 East Lyndale Avenue N), and the Basilica lot under I-94 (13 North 17th Street). The city adds there are a few more options that could open up if needed.

Starting Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m., the city will also open the Salvation Army Lot (601 North 4th Street) and the Lyn-Lake Lot (2940 Garfield Ave. South.

Minneapolis Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher says she anticipates calling a snow emergency Wednesday morning. But more than one snow emergency may be needed to clean up the streets.

As for St. Paul, the city is also asking residents to plan ahead, while they move forward with plowing efforts. To aid with plowing, St. Paul officials are also asking residents who can to move their vehicles off city streets.

As for a snow emergency declaration, the city didn't have any clear-cut answers.