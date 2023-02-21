MnDOT: 200 plows, 400 drivers, 24 hours per day for winter storm

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is readying the 200 plows it will use to keep roads in the Twin Cities metro open during this week’s snow storm.

A MnDOT spokesperson said 400 drivers will be working 12-hour shifts through the weekend to help move the snow 24 hours a day.

With strong winds and the possibility of a foot or more of snow, MnDOT is asking the public to limit time spent on the road.

If possible, MnDOT is asking that you work from home while their crews work.

Twin Cities snow timeline

The storm will be a high-impact winter event coming in two waves, with the second bringing the heaviest snow. The first wave is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon and continue until early Wednesday morning, bringing possibly 3 to 5 inches of snow.

After a brief lull on Wednesday morning into the afternoon, the second wave is expected to hit from late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon, with the potential of 12 inches or more of snow. During this second wave, there will also be strong northwest winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour, leading to potential blizzard-like conditions

Where to park your car during the snow

In Minneapolis, the city is asking people to move vehicles off side streets as possible. To aid with that, Mayor Frey says the city is opening up about 1,300 spaces in some parking lots for those who don't have a place to put their vehicle.

The lots that are open now include the Vineland Place Ramp at the Walker Art Center (727 Vineland Place), the Minneapolis Farmers Market lot under I-94 (225 East Lyndale Avenue N), and the Basilica lot under I-94 (13 North 17th Street). The city adds there are a few more options that could open up if needed.

Starting Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m., the city will also open the Salvation Army Lot (601 North 4th Street) and the Lyn-Lake Lot (2940 Garfield Ave. South.

Minneapolis Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher says she anticipates calling a snow emergency Wednesday morning. But more than one snow emergency may be needed to clean up the streets.

As for St. Paul, the city is also asking residents to plan ahead, while they move forward with plowing efforts. To aid with plowing, St. Paul officials are also asking residents who can to move their vehicles off city streets.

As for a snow emergency declaration, the city didn't have any clear-cut answers.