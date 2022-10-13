Charges: Minneapolis man allegedly attacks two with knife on Metro Transit

A 41-year-old man faces felony charges for allegedly attacking two people with a knife on a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Jarelle Vaughn, 41, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after two people were injured in a knife attack, one of which required surgery, according to the criminal complaint.

On Oct 11, Minneapolis police say they responded to a report of an assault on a Metro Transit bus in the area of Chicago and Franklin Avenue.

One of the victims told police Vaughn had entered the bus and was talking to himself. Shortly after getting on the bus, Vaughn allegedly pulled out a knife from his pocket and attempted to stab him in the chest, but only left a superficial wound.

As the man tried to move away from Vaughn, he allegedly stabbed him again in his side. Police say the man required surgery and stitches at the hospital due to the severity of the wound.

Vaughn then allegedly turned and attacked a woman before exiting the bus. According to the complaint, witnesses told police she was "bleeding profusely" after being struck by the knife. Police say she sustained a superficial wound and was treated by medics on the scene.

During the investigation, police obtained surveillance video of the assault, which they say shows Vaughn entering the bus and standing by the man. He then stabbed him twice before turning and swinging the knife at the woman, hitting her once, the complaint states.

Vaughn was previously convicted of third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm in 2021, according to court documents.

He is set to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.