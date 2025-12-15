Chanhassen City Council set to address weekend ICE arrest, protest
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chanhassen City Council members are expected to respond to the ICE arrest over the weekend in Chanhassen that sparked a protest in frigid temperatures.
Weekend arrest
The backstory:
On Saturday, a large group confronted ICE agents as they attempted to arrest two construction workers at a build on Avienda Parkway. One man was taken away by ambulance, but the other stayed on a roof until ICE agents left, in part thanks to help from the crowd of activists, some of whom provided warm drinks, food and blankets.
Chanhassen meeting
What we know:
Mark van Oven tells FOX 9 he plans to make remarks during the meeting on the ICE action over the weekend.
While the weekend events happened too late for van Oven to add a resolution to this week's agenda, he says he will offer remarks during the meeting with plans to submit a formal resolution at a future meeting.
Watch the meeting live:
