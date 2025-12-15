Chanhassen City Council set to address weekend ICE arrest, protest

The Brief Chanhassen City Council members are expected to discuss an ICE operation in the city over the weekend. The operation sparked a protest and resulted in one man being taken away in an ambulance. One council member tells FOX 9 he is working on a resolution related to the ICE operation.



Chanhassen City Council members are expected to respond to the ICE arrest over the weekend in Chanhassen that sparked a protest in frigid temperatures.

Weekend arrest

The backstory:

On Saturday, a large group confronted ICE agents as they attempted to arrest two construction workers at a build on Avienda Parkway. One man was taken away by ambulance, but the other stayed on a roof until ICE agents left, in part thanks to help from the crowd of activists, some of whom provided warm drinks, food and blankets.

Chanhassen meeting

What we know:

Mark van Oven tells FOX 9 he plans to make remarks during the meeting on the ICE action over the weekend.

While the weekend events happened too late for van Oven to add a resolution to this week's agenda, he says he will offer remarks during the meeting with plans to submit a formal resolution at a future meeting.

Watch the meeting live:

FOX 9 will stream the Chanhassen meeting live.