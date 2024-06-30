Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault, threats

article

Prominent Twin Cities celebrity chef Justin Sutherland, 39, was arrested on Friday in St. Paul on suspicion of felony domestic assault and felony threats of violence.

The St. Paul Police Department said their officers responded to the 800 block of Front Avenue just after 8 p.m. Friday for a report of a man with a gun outside an address at that location.

Arriving officers found the man, later identified as Sutherland, and determined he did not have a gun.

Police say they then spoke to Sutherland and a woman involved in the incident and established that a domestic assault as well as threats of violence had taken place.

Sutherland was then booked into Ramsey County jail for felony domestic assault and threats of violence.

Sutherland has not yet been charged in Ramsey County Court. Police say the case will be presented to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for a charging decision when the investigation is complete.

