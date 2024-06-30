Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Murray County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Saint Louis County

Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault, threats

Published  June 30, 2024 2:49pm CDT
Chef Justin Sutherland joined The Jason Show on FOX 9 to discuss his recovery and his new book. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities celebrity chef Justin Sutherland, 39, was arrested on Friday in St. Paul on suspicion of felony domestic assault and felony threats of violence. 

The St. Paul Police Department said their officers responded to the 800 block of Front Avenue just after 8 p.m. Friday for a report of a man with a gun outside an address at that location. 

Arriving officers found the man, later identified as Sutherland, and determined he did not have a gun. 

Police say they then spoke to Sutherland and a woman involved in the incident and established that a domestic assault as well as threats of violence had taken place. 

Sutherland was then booked into Ramsey County jail for felony domestic assault and threats of violence. 

Sutherland has not yet been charged in Ramsey County Court. Police say the case will be presented to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for a charging decision when the investigation is complete.

FOX 9 reported on Sutherland in the past following a boating accident that left him injured and the subsequent fundraisers meant to help his recovery.