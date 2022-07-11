Chef Justin Sutherland shares update after boating accident

article

Prominent Twin Cities Chef Justin Sutherland shared an update on Instagram on Sunday following a boating accident on the St. Croix River on July 3.

Sutherland shared a photo of his stitched-up face, with the caption: "'The pain means you’re alive. The scars mean you’ve survived.' A ‘few’ more surgeries to go…"

Warning: the below photo may be graphic for some.

The culinary community is rallying behind Sutherland following the incident. On July 3, his hat blew off while boating, and when he reached for it, the boat he was on hit a wave and he fell into the water near the motor. As a result, he suffered significant injuries and was hospitalized.

Sutherland suffered a broken arm and jaw, and cuts on his face when he hit the boat's prop. A GoFundMe started by his family has raised more than $220,000 to help pay for medical bills as Sutherland has no health insurance and is facing many more surgeries.