Minnesota county among top 10 healthiest communities in the US: Ranking

article

Carver County is named one of the country's healthiest communities, according to a top 10 list from U.S. & World News Report.

The list places Carver County at No. 8 based on factors such as population health, housing and public safety.

Carver County stats

The report ranked 3,000 communities across 92 metrics in 10 health and health-related categories.

The most weighted categories are population health and equity. U.S. & World News Report scored Carver County's population health 84 out of 100 while its equity score was significantly lower at 59 out of 100.

Carver County also got high scores in the categories of economy, food and nutrition, infrastructure and education.

The county scored lower in the housing, environment and community vitality categories.

Carver County's overall score was 88, compared to the state average of 68.

Carver County was ranked No. 5 in the same list back in 2022.

The top 10 healthiest communities in the United States

The list from U.S. & World News includes cities and counties all across the country.