Students sue Eastern Carver County Schools over racial discrimination concerns
Six African-American students and their parents filing a lawsuit against Eastern Carver County Schools, claiming the district hasn't done enough to address racism.
NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in the Minnetrista area Monday night
An EF-1 tornado touched down near Minnetrista, Minn. Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Norwood Young America's first state appearance brings suddenly shortened school year
In Norwood-Young America, what the remarkable winter extended, a remarkable spring softball season has now shortened. It also brought a mix of drama and excitement.
Flooding continues along the Minnesota River
Water levels along Highway 41 are expected to rise in the coming days.
Community shares concerns over racism in Chaska High School
The community shared concerns over racism at Chaska High School during Monday's school board meeting.
Crews closing Highway 41 in Chaska due to rising water
Rising water on the Minnesota River is causing more road closures in the Twin Cities metro.
Allegation of Waconia HS coach giving athlete medication under investigation
The Carver County Sheriff's Office has opened a criminal investigation into allegations that coaches or staff at Waconia High School may have given prescription medication to a high-ranked wrestler.
Waconia gymnastics team finds inspiration after injury
The Waconia High School gymnastics team is pushing to compete in the state tournament after losing one of their best athletes to injury earlier this season.
Students pen letters to peers in cancer treatment
A group of elementary school students in Waconia, Minnesota is joining a nationwide letter-writing campaign called, “Letters of Love.” In it, students write letters of encouragement to kids they don’t know who are going through cancer treatment.
Fire destroyes historic church
A 160-year-old church in Norwood Young America was destroyed by a fire
Owner reaches agreement with Carver Co., Scream Town to open as scheduled
The owner of Scream Town in Chaska, Minnesota says the popular attraction will open as scheduled this weekend after he reached an agreement with Carver County.
Carver Co. will no longer provide security for Scream Town
The county pulled its contact after the owners derogatory post
Family and baseball go hand in hand for Young America Cardinals
The Young America Cardinals is a team with deep roots in the community, making it quite the family affair for many of the players - some with relatives spanning decades of past team rosters.
Norwood Young America celebrates historic baseball event
Norwood Young America celebrates historic baseball event
Judge orders partial release of Prince death investigation documents to heirs
A judge has ordered the partial release of some of the documents in Prince’s death investigation to his siblings. At a Carver County court hearing Wednesday, the judge ruled to allow Prince’s heirs and their lawyers to view the documents related to his drug overdose in Moline, Illinois days before his fatal overdose at Paisley Park.
Chaska to pay $1.75 million after officer-involved shooting
The family of the woman who was shot by Chaska police that night will get more than $1 million after reaching a settlement with the city.
Judge will determine Prince's heirs
More than a year after his death, legal battles surrounding Prince's estate continue. Now, a judge in Carver County, Minnesota, will determine who is to be considered Prince's heirs.
Waconia crash spills nails, shuts down Highway 5
Highway 5 in Waconia, Minnesota was shut down Friday morning after a Porsche rear-ended a handyman-style truck carrying construction equipment, spilling nails all over the roadway.
Relief after stolen remains are located
Michael and Trina Saice are grateful to the worker who found the ashes on the side of the road.