Students pen letters to peers in cancer treatment
A group of elementary school students in Waconia, Minnesota is joining a nationwide letter-writing campaign called, “Letters of Love.” In it, students write letters of encouragement to kids they don’t know who are going through cancer treatment.

Judge orders partial release of Prince death investigation documents to heirs
A judge has ordered the partial release of some of the documents in Prince’s death investigation to his siblings. At a Carver County court hearing Wednesday, the judge ruled to allow Prince’s heirs and their lawyers to view the documents related to his drug overdose in Moline, Illinois days before his fatal overdose at Paisley Park.

Judge will determine Prince's heirs
More than a year after his death, legal battles surrounding Prince's estate continue. Now, a judge in Carver County, Minnesota, will determine who is to be considered Prince's heirs.