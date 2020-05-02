Cars jam streets around Minnesota capitol in protest to end to stay-at-home order

article

Protesters gathered in cars, trucks, and other vehicles on Saturday around Minnesota's capitol as part of a protest, calling on Governor Tim Walz to end his stay-at-home order.

The rally, called "Operation Gridlock Minnesota," was organized through a Facebook page, called on people to honk horns, bring signs, and paint cars to show their support for the stay-at-home order ending.

This past week, Governor Walz extended the order, put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, by two more weeks.

However, at the same time, the governor did relax the restrictions, allowing more businesses to reopen on Monday -- the day the order was supposed to expire.

While some states have begun resuming business as normal, Governor Walz has urged for a measured reopen for Minnesota to prevent a spike in cases. Walz fears, without smart restrictions, COVID-19 would spread rapidly in Minnesota, threatening to overload hospitals and resources.

In the Facebook call to action, however, protesters argued against Walz's methods, saying too many Minnesotans have already been impacted economically by the shutdown, losing jobs and businesses.

Minnesota's stay-at-home order is now set to expire on May 18. However, it is unclear if another extension might be warranted at that time.

In the meantime, Governor Walz did say this week that further changes could be made between May 4 and May 18 for Minnesota, if COVID-19 spread shows signs of slowing. The governor is urging citizens to do their part to prevent the spread by following social distancing rules, avoiding crowds and gatherings, and wearing a mask in public situations.