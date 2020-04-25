Caribou Coffee workers plan protests over working conditions during pandemic

Caribou Coffee workers in the Twin Cities are planning a car rally on Monday on working conditions during the pandemic.

Workers will gather in vehicles outside a Caribou location in Roseville on Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Restaurant Opportunities Center of Minnesota, workers are upset with resources available to protect employees.

They want Caribou to make more protective gear, like gloves and masks, available in the workplace. They also want sick leave to be offered for workers and believe those who do show up deserve hazard pay.

Caribou locations, like other restaurants, have remained open during the Minnesota stay-at-home order for takeout orders.