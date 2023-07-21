Canadian scuba diver dies in Pike Lake near Duluth

A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after scuba diving in Pike Lake near Duluth.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said emergency responders were called around 10:20 a.m. for a man who had gone underwater at Pike Lake in Canosia Township, approximately 11 miles northwest of Duluth.

The man had been scuba diving with another person near a dock and went underwater "shortly after requesting assistance to the dock," authorities said. He was pulled out minutes later by his diving partner and a witness. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 31-year-old scuba diver was from Alberta, Canada. Authorities are not releasing his name pending family notification.

The cause of death is still under investigation.