Boy rescued in BWCA after tree falls on tent during Tuesday storms

By
Published  June 19, 2024 11:02am CDT
FOX 9

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 9-year-old boy was rescued by authorities in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) after a tree fell on his tent during Tuesday night’s storms.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, rescue efforts began shortly after 9 p.m., with the child’s campsite being located around 11 p.m.

He has since been transported to North Shore Health. Authorities are not currently providing updates on his condition.

The tree fell on the tent during severe storms in northern Minnesota on Tuesday night, which led to flooding and caused damage across the area

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.