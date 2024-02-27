Burnsville memorial service: How to watch

A public memorial service for the Burnsville officers and firefighter-paramedic killed in a shooting will be held on Wednesday — and you can watch it on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX LOCAL.

Police were called to a home at 12605 33rd Ave. in Burnsville at around 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 18 on a report of a sexual assault allegation, at which point Shannon Gooden barricaded himself inside the home. He ended up opening fire on police, killing Burnsville Police Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth before killing himself. Burnsville Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured in the shooting.

In the days since the first responders were killed, there's been an outpouring of support for their families and friends. On Wednesday, a public memorial service will be held for Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth.

How to watch the memorial service

The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.

You can watch the service on FOX 9, as well as streaming on your TV via FOX LOCAL, in the player at the top of the page, fox9.com and FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Coverage on FOX 9 will begin at 11 a.m., while coverage on FOX LOCAL, fox9.com and YouTube will begin at 10:45 a.m.



