The Burnsville police officer injured in a shooting Sunday morning, that killed three other first responders, has been released from the hospital.

Sgt. Adam Medlicott was struck by gunfire as officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance on 33rd Avenue South around 2 a.m. Sunday. Two other police officers, Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, were killed by gunfire along with firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth.

Sgt. Medlicott was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. In an update on Monday, the city said he was released from the hospital and will continue recovery at home.

Sgt. Adam Medlicott has been with the department since August 2014. He was named Burnsville Officer of the Year in 2020 and promoted to sergeant in September 2022.