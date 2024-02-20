Burnsville shooting suspect: Shannon Gooden's cause of death revealed in medical examiner report

Shannon Cortez Gooden, the man authorities say killed two Burnsville police officers and a firefighter-paramedic on Sunday, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office report said on Tuesday.

According to official documents, 38-year-old Gooden suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death was listed as a suicide. The incident took place at a home on the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South in Burnsville.

The medical examiner did not list a time of death in the report but said Gooden died on Feb. 18, the day of the shooting. Authorities previously said Gooden was found to be dead at 8 a.m. on Feb. 18.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is listed as the investigating agency.

Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand (left) and Matthew Ruge (right) with firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth (center) (City of Burnsville / Supplied)

Police responded to a home on 33rd Avenue South just before 2 a.m. on Sunday for a reported domestic incident involving an armed man. Despite negotiation attempts by police, officers say the shooter, who had multiple guns and a large amount of ammo, fired shots from the home. Police were also told there were seven children in the household, ages 2 to 15.

The shooting claimed the lives of three first responders: Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth. Also injured in the gunfire was Sgt. Adam Medlicott. Medlicott has since been released from the hospital.

Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Gooden was reported to be dead. The circumstances of his death are unclear.

The investigation is still active to determine what led up to the Feb. 18 fatal encounter between Gooden and authorities. The BCA, and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety continue to support authorities with the investigation.

Shannon Gooden's criminal history

A photo from Shannon Goodens Facebook page. (Facebook)

Court records indicate Gooden, 38, lost his right to own a gun due to a 2007 felony assault conviction. He unsuccessfully attempted to restore his firearm rights in 2020. At a Sunday afternoon press conference, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed multiple guns were recovered from the Burnsville crime scene.

It's unclear how Gooden was able to obtain the multiple guns and large amount of ammo he had at his house.

Gooden has a criminal record that includes a previous domestic assault arrest in January 2005 and a felony conviction for second-degree assault in August 2007.

Court documents detail the convictions:

December 2004: Arrested and later convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct

February 2005: Arrested for disorderly conduct, domestic assault, and interference with a 911 call. Gooden was convicted of disorderly conduct; the other two counts were dismissed.

August 2007: Gooden was arrested and convicted of felony assault for a fight with family members at a mall. Gooden and his cousin were kicked out of the mall after the conflict escalated. Outside, Gooden allegedly pulled a knife on his family members but was disarmed. He then threw rocks, striking another cousin.

Gooden also has numerous traffic and driving offenses on his record.