Burnsville memorial service: Sgt. Adam Medlicott, who was hurt in shooting, speaks

Burnsville Sgt. Adam Medlicott, who was injured in the shooting that left two officers and a firefighter-paramedic dead, spoke at a memorial service for the fallen first responders on Wednesday.

Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth were killed on Feb. 18, while Medlicott was injured. Medlicott remembered his colleagues on Wednesday, saying he was standing with them on their final call.

"We were there for seven children. Nothing could be more honorable. Rest easy brothers," Medlicott said.

Medlicott shared a story of Elmstrand, who on a shift with Medlicott called a "getaway vehicle" a "go-away vehicle," which is a story that came up frequently among fellow officers. He said he watched Elmstrand and Ruge grow up, and though he didn't know Finseth as well, he watched him rush into danger to save him and his fellow officers.

About 7,600 people were at Grace Church in Eden Prairie for the service.