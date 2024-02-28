Burnsville first responders memorial service: Photos

Thousands of law enforcement officials and mourners remembered the three Burnsville first responders who were killed on Feb. 18.

About 7,600 people were at Grace Church in Eden Prairie for the public memorial service to pay tribute to Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth, who were killed on Feb. 18.

The first responders' friends and family shared memories, humorous anecdotes and touching moments about the fallen heroes.

Here are some photos from the public memorial service.