Dozens visit on last day for first responder memorial outside Burnsville City Hall

The flowers have all but wilted, but the tears were still fresh at the memorials for three first responders killed in the line of duty last month in Burnsville.

Saturday marked the last day for visitors to pay their respects outside Burnsville City Hall to officer Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth. The city announced crews will be taking down the memorial on Sunday with a thoughtful plan in place with police and fire teams to care for the items and donations.

"It's something that should never ever happen and it really, really touches me because I am a survivor of domestic violence," said Michelle Palmer of Bloomington.

The events of Feb. 18 have touched those in every corner of our state in different ways.

Annette Licht said it was important for her to make the trip from Woodbury to Burnsville with her young son. She felt the pull to come here as her brother is a sheriff's deputy in North Dakota.

"It hits pretty close to home...it just means a lot to us having police in the family to come and see the support," said Licht.

Police were called to a home at 12605 33rd Ave. in Burnsville at around 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 18 on a report of a sexual assault allegation, at which point Shannon Gooden barricaded himself inside the home. He ended up opening fire on police, killing Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth before killing himself. Burnsville Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured in the shooting.