Burnsville shooting: Memorial for first responders to be removed

Three weeks after a shooting that killed Burnsville Police Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, as well as Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth, Burnsville officials have announced they will begin to "decommission" a memorial site outside of City Hall set up in their memory.

According to an announcement from the city, on March 9, the process of its removal will begin to "continue to move forward in our grieving."

"We are truly grateful for everyone who came to show their support and shared in our grief," the announcement reads. "Our community came together and made this space a place for unity."

Burnsville police and fire teams have put in place a plan to care for items that were donated to the memorial, according to the announcement. As part of the process, a statue currently present at the site will go back into the care of the Burnsville Community Foundation.

Plans for a permanent statue installation will be formed at a later date, according to the city.