Burnsville shooting suspect: Shannon Gooden had lost right to own guns

Officials confirmed Monday that Shannon Cortez Gooden, 38, was the gunman who opened fire Sunday morning in Burnsville, killing three first responders.

Court records indicate Gooden, 38, lost his right to own a gun due to a 2007 felony assault conviction. He unsuccessfully attempted to restore his firearm rights in 2020. At a Sunday afternoon press conference, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed multiple guns were recovered from the Burnsville crime scene.

Police responded to a home on 33rd Avenue South just before 2 a.m. on Sunday for a reported domestic incident involving an armed man. Despite negotiation attempts by police, officers say the shooter, who had multiple guns and a large amount of ammo, fired shots from the home. Police were also told there were seven children in the household, ages 2 to 15.

The shooting claimed the lives of three first responders: Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth. Also injured in the gunfire was Sgt. Adam Medlicott. Medlicott has since been released from the hospital.

Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Gooden was reported to be dead. The circumstances of his death are unclear.

The investigation is still active to determine what led up to the Feb. 18 fatal encounter between Gooden and authorities. The BCA, and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety continue to support authorities with the investigation.

Shannon Gooden's criminal history

Gooden, has a criminal record that includes a previous domestic assault arrest in January 2005 and a felony conviction for second-degree assault in August 2007.

Court documents detail the convictions:

Dec. 2004: Arrested and later convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct

Feb. 2005: Arrested for disorderly conduct, domestic assault, and interference with a 911 call. Gooden was convicted of disorderly conduct; the other two counts were dismissed.

Aug, 2007: Gooden was arrested and convicted of felony assault for a fight with family members at a mall. Gooden and his cousin were kicked out of the mall after the conflict escalated. Outside, Gooden allegedly pulled a knife on his family members but was disarmed. He then threw rocks, striking another cousin.

Gooden also has numerous traffic and driving offenses on his record.

Gooden tries to get gun rights back

In 2020, Gooden attempted to get back his right to own a gun, which he lost with the felony assault conviction. His efforts were unsuccessful.

It's unclear how Gooden was able to obtain the multiple guns and large amount of ammo he had at his house.