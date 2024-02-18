A crowd gathered Sunday night to pay tribute to three first responders killed Sunday morning in a domestic standoff that turned into a shootout in Burnsville.

The City of Burnsville says police were called to the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South at 1:50 a.m. on a report of a domestic situation. A man was reportedly armed and barricaded with his family members. The officers and firefighter-paramedic were killed and Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was injured by the gunman during their response after the situation "escalated."

Around 8 a.m., the suspect was reported to be dead, and the other family members who were in the home are now safe. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat.

Sunday night, the city hosted a vigil attended by fellow first responders, members of the community, and local leaders.

Procession escorts first responders to medical examiner's office

Earlier on Sunday, a procession was held for the two officers and firefighter-paramedic who were killed Sunday morning while responding to a domestic call in Burnsville.

Law enforcement and supporters lined the streets as the bodies of Officer Paul Elmstrand, Office Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth were brought from Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office in Minnetonka. The procession winded down I-35W to Highway 62 during the 1 o'clock hour.

Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand (left) and Matthew Ruge (right) with firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth (center) (City of Burnsville / Supplied)

The procession was so long it was difficult for FOX 9 to count the squads and emergency vehicles taking part. Along the path, fire trucks also set up along the highway, waving flags to honor the fallen first responders.

At the medical examiner's office, a crowd was gathered to recognize the first responders.