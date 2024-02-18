Burnsville police officers, first responder killed: Minnesota lawmakers and law enforcement react

article

Several Minnesota lawmakers and law enforcement sharing their reactions and support for the Burnsville police officers and a first responder who were shot and killed Sunday morning.

There were at least two officers and one first responder who were killed in the incident, which happened when police were responding to a domestic call.

Gov. Tim Walz

Walz released the following statement: "We received horrific news from Burnsville this morning. While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured.

"We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our first responders make each and every day. Today, the families of these public servants received the call they knew was possible but hoped would never come. My heart is with those grieving families – the State of Minnesota stands ready to support in any way we can. This is a tragic loss for our state.

"Our Department of Public Safety is coordinating with local law enforcement to conduct an investigation."

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

Flanagan released the following statement: "There are no words to describe a loss of this magnitude to our Burnsville and first responder community,"

"The tragedies that unfolded this morning are every family’s worst nightmare, yet our first responders stay selflessly committed to keeping Minnesotans safe every day. I am immensely grateful for the sacrifices and service of our police officers, firefighters, and medics, and my heart is heavy with grief for the three heroes we lost today."

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement on social media, "Learned from police this morning that three officers have been shot in Burnsville. They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning."

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association

In a statement on Sunday, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters said: "We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We’re just devastated at the horrific loss. These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe."

Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS) Executive Director Jim Mortenson said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officers and first responder who responded to a domestic call this morning. These officers were struck down while answering the call of duty to serve and protect. We mourn alongside the Burnsville community and the families of those killed."

LELS represents the rank-and-file officers and the supervisors of the Burnsville Police Department.

Rep. Paul Novotny

"This morning, three families received the worst news imaginable," Novotny said in a statement. "My prayers are with these families, the Burnsville Fire and Police Departments, and all current and former first responders. We must now gather around those impacted by this tragedy and provide them with the support they need during this incredibly difficult time.

"Today’s incident is a sad reminder of the real-life dangers that first responders face daily. As leaders, it is on all of us to help build a culture that respects and values the men and women who have sworn an oath to protect us."

Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara

"Please keep Burnsville Police Dept in your prayers this morning," Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara said on social media.

Minnesota Sen. Mark Johnson

"My prayers are with our law enforcement officers, first responders, and Burnsville residents this morning," Minnesota Sen. Mark Johnson said on social media.

In an emailed statement, Johnson said: "My heart was heavy this morning as I learned two Burnsville police officers and a paramedic were shot and killed in the line of duty. I’m praying for their families, and the full and speedy recovery of other law enforcement who may have been injured and impacted by this incident.

"I also want to thank the surrounding community agencies who responded to support the Burnsville Police. You are true heroes who knew what you were facing and pressed forward anyway. I was just at law enforcement gathering yesterday and was so impressed at the professionalism and integrity I saw in the faces there. I am incredibly grateful for all you do, knowing that days like today could be any day you put on the badge and uniform. You have my deepest appreciation and respect."

Minnesota Rep. Jim Nash

Minnesota Rep. Jim Nash said on social media, "My heart is heavy for the families of these officers, the community of Burnsville, and for our country because this headline is not unique."

Metro Transit Police Department

"From Chief @emoralesIII & the entire MTPD: Our hearts are broken. Please join us in keeping @BurnsvillePD in your prayers," the Metro Transit Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.