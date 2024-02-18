Burnsville first responders killed: Officers, firefighter-paramedic identified

article

The City of Burnsville has released the identities of the police officers and firefighter-paramedic killed in a shooting Sunday morning.

The city says the shooting began as a 911 call for a domestic situation along 33rd Avenue South at East Burnsville Parkway around 1:50 a.m. Officials say the suspect was reportedly barricaded inside the home and when officers arrived, the situation escalated with shots being fired.

The city says the gunman killed police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth. A third police officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was injured by gunfire. Sgt. Medlicott is being treated at a hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Who were the first responders?

Officer Elmstrand, 27, joined the Burnsville Police Department in August 2017 as a community service officer before being promoted to a full officer in 2019. He is also a member of the department's honor guard.

Officer Ruge, 27, has been with the Burnsville Police Department since April 2020.

Firefighter-paramedic Finseth has been with Burnsville since February 2019. He served in Savage and Hastings prior to coming to Burnsville.

Sgt. Medlicott was named Burnsville's Officer of the Year in 2020. He also was recognized with a Meritorious Service Award in 2021.

A full news conference is expected around 4 p.m. and a vigil is planned for 6:30 p.m. at Burnsville City Hall.

The gunman, who has not yet been identified, was determined to be dead around 8 a.m.

Around 1:30 p.m., the bodies of the officers were escorted from Hennepin County Medical Center to the medical examiner's office in Minnetonka. A long procession stretched down I-35W and Highway 62 over the course of 45 minutes.