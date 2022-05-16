Jury selection begins in trial of man charged in shooting at Buffalo clinic

Selection of jury members for the trial for a Minnesota man accused of walking into a medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others began Monday.

Gregory Ulrich, 68, in on trial facing six counts of premeditated murder and four counts attempted murder in addition to others for his role in the Feb. 9, 2021, shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, was killed in the shooting.

Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic before eventually surrendering to law enforcement.

A total of four weeks has been set aside for the trial.

Previous behavior

Ulrich has previous run-ins with the law before the shooting.

In October 2018, an Allina doctor reported to the Buffalo Police Department that Ulrich was making threats of mass shooting or other scenarios against the hospital, according to the police report.

Court documents show that following the incident, the doctor was granted a harassment restraining order against Ulrich that required him to stay away from the doctor and the two Allina facilities where he worked — the Buffalo Hospital and the Buffalo Crossroads clinic where the deadly shooting took place.

Weeks later in late November 2018, he violated the order and was arrested. Another harassment restraining order was filed in December, and he violated that one too.

FOX 9 previously obtained reports from the Wright County Sheriff detailing several DWI arrests from 15 years ago, including one that led to a brief psychiatric hold for Ulrich.

Richard Ulrich, Greg Ulrich’s brother, previously said in 2018 his brother suffered a back injury and was prescribed opioids and became upset when he couldn’t get more.