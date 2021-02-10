Buffalo Allina clinic shooting suspect threatened mass shooting at hospital in 2018, police report says

Gregory Ulrich, the 67-year-old Buffalo, Minnesota man accused of shooting five people at an Allina Health clinic Tuesday, had previously threatened to commit a mass shooting at a hospital, police records show.

In October 2018, an Allina doctor reported to the Buffalo Police Department that Ulrich was making threats of mass shooting or other scenarios against the hospital, according to the police report.

The doctor told police Ulrich had called him three times, very upset and angry with the medical community. He said Ulrich "talked about shooting, blowing things up and practicing different scenarios of how to get revenge" during these calls.

The doctor said Ulrich told him he "wanted it big and sensational so that it makes an impact."

Ulrich reportedly made comments about four different Allina facilities, including Buffalo.

Advertisement

"I believe Ulrich is a high threat to society and himself," the doctor told police.

An officer contacted Ulrich, who told them he dreamed getting revenge on the people who "tortured" him, referring to previous back surgeries and medication issues after the surgeries, according to the police report.

Court documents show that following the incident, the doctor was granted a harassment restraining order against Ulrich that required him to stay away from the doctor and the two Allina facilities where he worked—the Buffalo Hospital and the Buffalo Crossroads clinic where Tuesday’s deadly shooting took place.