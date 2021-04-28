Brainerd man gets 4 years, $12 million in restitution for role in MPD 3rd Precinct fire

article

A Brainerd man was sentenced to four years in prison and is ordered to pay $12 million in restitution for his role in the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct last summer.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis, Dylan Robinson, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson and was sentenced Wednesday. He was arrested in Breckenridge, Colorado in the days following the incident.

According to his guilty plea and court documents, Robinson was among the protesters who gathered outside the Third Precinct on May 28. Robinson admitted to breaching the fence around the precinct and helping light a device that an unnamed person threw into the building to start a fire.

22-year-old Dylan Robinson (right) is seen allegedly aiding and abetting the creation of Molotov cocktails outside the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

His co-conspirators all pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson for their roles in the arson, too. They will be sentenced at a later date.