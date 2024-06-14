'Several' tornadoes caused damage in Brainerd Lakes area

"Several tornadoes" caused damage in the Brainerd Lakes area Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. The exact number will be confirmed in the days ahead.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Duluth's preliminary information, released Thursday night, indicates several tornadoes caused damage in portions of Crow Wing, Aitkin and Carlton counties, with NWS saying "extensive tornado damage" occurred Cedar Lake and Hammal Lake in western Aitkin County and around Clamshell Lake west of Crosslake, in Crow Wing County.

Here is what's known so far from the NWS via their public information statement. More will come out in the days ahead.

"Early NWS June 12, 2024, Storm Survey Results from the Brainerd Lakes area:

"Meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Duluth have conducted a preliminary storm survey in the Brainerd Lakes region of north-central Minnesota. The survey is in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area in the late afternoon and early evening hours of Wednesday, June 12, 2024. NWS Duluth received numerous reports of very large hail, wind damage, and tornadoes. Additional information will be provided in the coming days.

"What is known as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday:

The NWS can confirm several tornadoes caused damaged across parts of northern Minnesota on Wednesday, June 12, 2024

One weak (preliminary EF-0) tornado occurred near Wright, MN in Carlton County, approximately 5-mile path length. Additional details, including exact location and timing, are yet to be determined.

Extensive tornado damage on Cedar Lake and Hammal Lake in western Aitkin County (Southwest of Aitkin, MN). Preliminary rating, location, and time details are yet to be determined.

Tornado damage on Rabbit Lake/Highway 6 (north of Crosby, MN) in northern Crow Wing County. Preliminary rating, location, and time details are yet to be determined.

Extensive tornado damage including damage to homes and resorts around Clamshell Lake (southern end of Upper Whitefish Lake), west of Crosslake, MN in northern Crow Wing County. Preliminary rating, location, and time details are yet to be determined.

Photographs and videos received by NWS Duluth indicate a possible tornado near Glen in Aitkin County. Survey crews have not investigated this area at this time.

NWS Duluth received reports of extensive hail damage and possible wind damage from near Dads Corner in southeast Aitkin County. Survey crews have not investigated this area at this time.

The NWS has not yet determined if the damage in Crow Wing County and Aitkin County is all from a single continuous tornado or if there were several tornadoes. Due to the rural and forested landscape, not all parts of the damage path were immediately accessible by ground. NWS is working with local government partners including the Aitkin County Sheriff and Crow Wing County Sheriff to acquire aerial imagery (drone/helicopter). At this time we can confirm there is tornado damage in these communities, but the final damage rating (strength) and path length(s) will be determined in the coming days."

The NWS expects to issue an update no later than 6 p.m. on Friday.