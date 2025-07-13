Boil water advisory for New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley after services disrupted

The Brief Residents in the cities of New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley are being told to boil water after services were disrupted on Sunday morning. Water pressure is now restored, but officials are warning residents to boil water until further notice. The issue came from a malfunctioning valve in the Golden Valley water tower.



Residents in three different Minnesota cities woke up to disrupted water services Sunday morning after a valve inside the Golden Valley water tower malfunctioned.

Water service is now restored, but a boil water advisory is in place.

Boil water advisory in place

What you can do:

The Joint Water Commission issued a boil water advisory for all water users in Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley until further notice. This means no one should drink tap water or use it for brushing teeth, making ice, or cooking unless it has been boiled.

Residents are advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and allow it to cool before using.

Tap water can be used without boiling for showering, bathing, washing hands, laundry and cleaning as long as the water is not ingested.

Officials say the Minnesota Department of Health must confirm water safety before the boil water advisory can be lifted.

Once the order is lifted, it is recommended that indoor plumbing, including faucets, ice makers and water fountains, be flushed. Any ice made during the advisory should also be disposed of.

The backstory:

Water service was temporarily disrupted in those cities on Sunday morning after a valve malfunctioned at the Golden Valley Water tower overnight.

Crews then fixed the issue and restored water pressure to the surrounding areas.