4 Crystal police officers cleared in frisbee golf course shooting
No criminal charges will be filed against the four Crystal, Minnesota police officers involved in the shooting of mentally ill teenager Khaleel Thompson at the Bassett Creek Park frisbee golf course last May.
Man shoots, kills wife at Crystal home
A man is in custody after he shot and killed his wife, according to the Crystal police chief.
Alzheimer's patients use shared love of model trains to combat disease
Two Alzheimer's patients in Crystal, Minnesota, use their shared love of model trains to combat disease by exercising their brains.
Mom's boyfriend arrested for Crystal toddler's death
A 2-year-old from Crystal, Minnesota, was killed by his mother's boyfriend who is now facing charges.