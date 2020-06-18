Bloomington police seek help identifying persons of interest in attempted robbery of Penn Lake Roast Beef

article

Police in Bloomington, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected in an attemed armed robbery at Penn Lake Roast Beef Tuesday night.

According to police, the two men entered the restaurant and confronted the owner, identified by family as Kevan Tran. During the confrontation, Tran was shot.

Police respond to an attempted robbery that left 1 person injured Tuesday in Bloomington, Minnesota. Credit: Gina Carlson

When police responded to the area, they found him collapsed on the side walk outside of his business with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Tran remains hospitalized and is listed in stable condition. On his GoFundMe page, his family says he is doing well.

Police are calling attempted robbery a “senseless crime.” They are now asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interests. Photos of the two men were taken from a nearby business just prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 952-563-4994 and leave a message.