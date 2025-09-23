Infant dies at Savage daycare; police ask parents to closely monitor children

The Brief An infant died at Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare in Savage on Monday. Police are investigating, and are asking parents to closely monitor their children as a precautionary measure. It hasn't been revealed how the child died.



An infant died at a Savage daycare facility, and now police are warning parents to closely monitor their children as a "precautionary measure."

Child dies at Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare

Local perspective:

An infant died on Monday at Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare in Savage, according to a news release from police.

The child was taken to the medical examiner's office to determine how they died. The child's identity hasn't been released.

What they're saying:

Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.

The Savage Police Department said in a news release, "As a precautionary measure, families with children who attend this childcare facility should closely monitor their children and seek immediate medical attention if they exhibit altered mental status, unusual behavioral changes, or other concerning symptoms."

Dig deeper:

Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare employs 22 teaching and support staff, according to its website. Staff "exceed their job qualification requirements" that are set by the state of Minnesota.

FOX 9 has reached out to Rocking Horse Ranch for comment.