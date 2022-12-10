Argument over marijuana led to fatal shooting in Minneapolis apartment: Charges

article

An argument over marijuana left on a table led to the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis on Thursday, according to court documents.

On Dec. 8, Minneapolis Police officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Banneker Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they heard someone yelling for help and found a woman lying on the living room floor, unconscious and not breathing, according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement attempted lifesaving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The complaint states the medical examiner determined the woman died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Her identity has yet to be released.

The woman's roommate allegedly told officers they had a friend over, identified as 23-year-old Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram, and the victim got upset at him for "having marijuana on her table." Ingram and the woman started getting into an argument, and he allegedly pulled out a gun.

Ingram then commented that "when he pulls out a gun, he’ll use it" and fired it at the woman, hitting her in the chest. Ingram took a couple of steps toward the woman and allegedly fired a second time before running out of the apartment, according to court documents.

While looking for Ingram, officers executed a search warrant at his apartment and found him inside. The complaint states law enforcement located a gun in the bedroom, which had two spent cartridge casings.

They also found the "distinctive clothing" he was wearing on the night of the shooting, which was captured on the apartment surveillance footage, the complaint states.

During an interview with investigators, Ingram allegedly told police he was at the apartment the day of the shooting, according to court documents.

The 23-year-old was charged on Friday with one count of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated. He remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.