LIVE: Apple River stabbing trial closing arguments

The trial of Nicolae Miu, the man accused of the deadly stabbing on the Apple River in 2022, continues on Wednesday with closing arguments from the prosecution and defense after both sides wrapped their cases on Tuesday following Miu's testimony.

Nicolae Miu, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide that could send him to prison for life if he is convicted. He is accused of killing Stillwater, Minnesota, native 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four others — Dante Carlson, Anthony "Tony" Carlson, Ryhley Mattison and A.J. Martin — on July 30, 2022.

The state on Tuesday said it is also seeking lesser charges related to the initial counts. They are:

For count 1 (the death of Isaac Schuman), also consider: second-degree intentional homicide; first-degree reckless homicide; second-degree reckless homicide

For counts 2-5 (the stabbings of A.J. Martin, Ryhley Mattison, Anthony "Tony" Carlson and Dante Carlson), also consider: attempted second-degree homicide; first-degree recklessly endangering safety; second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The charges the jury is considering for Nicolae Miu in the Apple River stabbing trial.

Updates on the eighth day of the trial can be found below.

9:57 a.m. - Karl Anderson delivers closing argument for the prosecution

St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson delivers his closing argument.

8:45 a.m. - Judge delivers jury instructions

After a brief break, the judge delivers jury instructions. The state will then give its closing argument.

8 a.m. - Court goes back on the record

Attorneys returned to the courtroom around 8 a.m. Wednesday to further discuss changes to the jury instructions. The jury isn't expected to return until around 8:30 a.m.

The prosecution moved to dismiss one of the jurors, a woman, because they were nodding off during testimony on Tuesday. John Shilts, the lead investigator in the case, testified, saying she was startled awake multiple times over an hour. This happened when Miu's interrogation video was being played in court, Shilts testified.

The judge did not dismiss the juror.